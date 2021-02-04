State of Michigan Retirement System Has $69.22 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.06% of International Business Machines worth $69,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 107,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $404,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $734,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:IBM traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.37. 80,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,885,903. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $158.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.13.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.