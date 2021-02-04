State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $39,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $279,217,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,337 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,611.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 830,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,721,000 after purchasing an additional 781,854 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,543,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,440,000 after purchasing an additional 540,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 559.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 628,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,740,000 after purchasing an additional 533,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.70.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.57. The stock had a trading volume of 82,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $175.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.09. The firm has a market cap of $156.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 14,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $2,552,314.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,006,158.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 327,762 shares of company stock worth $55,167,580. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

