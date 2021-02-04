State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 1,000 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,139,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. UGI comprises about 0.8% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 1.51% of UGI worth $109,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of UGI by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

In other UGI news, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $684,720.00. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $483,097.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UGI stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.07. 18,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,521. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average of $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $44.09.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

