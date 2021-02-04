State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Dollar General worth $46,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Dollar General by 760,611.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,392,000 after buying an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 313.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 803,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,382,000 after purchasing an additional 609,041 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 85.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,156,000 after purchasing an additional 502,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 15.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,090,000 after purchasing an additional 202,419 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 30.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 741,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,503,000 after purchasing an additional 173,151 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $195.75. The company had a trading volume of 52,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,562. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.97. The firm has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.58.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

