State Street (NYSE:STT) and Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Head-To-Head Analysis

State Street (NYSE:STT) and Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

State Street has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chemung Financial has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.8% of State Street shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.6% of Chemung Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of State Street shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Chemung Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares State Street and Chemung Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Street 20.75% 12.24% 0.93% Chemung Financial 21.06% 9.54% 0.93%

Dividends

State Street pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Chemung Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. State Street pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chemung Financial pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. State Street has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Chemung Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Chemung Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for State Street and Chemung Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score State Street 1 7 7 0 2.40 Chemung Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

State Street currently has a consensus target price of $80.20, indicating a potential upside of 12.01%. Chemung Financial has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.87%. Given State Street’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe State Street is more favorable than Chemung Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares State Street and Chemung Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Street $13.13 billion 1.92 $2.24 billion $6.17 11.60 Chemung Financial $87.00 million 1.84 $15.61 million $3.20 10.72

State Street has higher revenue and earnings than Chemung Financial. Chemung Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than State Street, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

State Street beats Chemung Financial on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors. The company also engages in the investment servicing line of business, such as portfolio modeling and construction; trade order management; investment risk and compliance; and wealth management solutions. In addition, it provides investment management strategies and products, such as core and enhanced indexing, multi-asset strategies, active quantitative and fundamental active capabilities, and alternative investment strategies. Further, the company offers services and solutions, including environmental, social, and governance investing; defined benefit and defined contribution; and outsourced chief investment officer, as well as exchange-traded fund under the SPDR ETF brand. The company provides its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts. It also offers commercial and agricultural loans comprising loans to small to mid-sized businesses; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit and home equity loans; and letters of credit, wealth management, employee benefit plans, and mutual fund services. In addition, the company provides guardian, custodian, and trustee services, as well as acts as an agent for pension, profit-sharing, and other employee benefit trusts; and various investment, pension, estate planning, and employee benefit administrative services. Further, it provides securities and insurance brokerage, tax preparation, and interest rate swap services. As of March 23, 2020, the company operated through 33 branch offices located in 12 counties in New York and Bradford County in Pennsylvania. Chemung Financial Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Elmira, New York.

