Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the December 31st total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 517,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MITO stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.66 million, a PE ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 2.25. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

