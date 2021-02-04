Stealth Trading Up 105.5% Over Last 7 Days (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Stealth token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges. Stealth has a market cap of $3.91 million and approximately $11,787.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded 105.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000710 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00018732 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stealth Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,471,825 tokens. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

