Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Short Interest Down 19.6% in January

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 2,960,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 721,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 215,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 62,970 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steelcase by 520.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,110,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,042,000 after buying an additional 931,242 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Steelcase by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 207,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 26,074 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Steelcase by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,257,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Shares of NYSE SCS traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.10. 734,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88. Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.77 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.