Steem Dollars Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.01 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.02 or 0.00008034 BTC on exchanges. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $18.24 million and $2.01 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Steem Dollars has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,544.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $426.84 or 0.01136903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.28 or 0.00474856 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00038239 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002078 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001096 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,047,235 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

