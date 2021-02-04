Stephens Begins Coverage on Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME)

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

MIME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Mimecast from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mimecast from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.55.

MIME stock opened at $42.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 176.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. Mimecast has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $59.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.37.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $1,083,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $1,460,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,080,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,104,035.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,000 shares of company stock worth $13,771,950. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 241.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

