Steppe Cement Ltd. (STCM.L) (LON:STCM) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.00

Shares of Steppe Cement Ltd. (STCM.L) (LON:STCM) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 38 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 37.60 ($0.49), with a volume of 403383 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.44).

The company has a market capitalization of £80.15 million and a PE ratio of 7.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 28. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16.

About Steppe Cement Ltd. (STCM.L) (LON:STCM)

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, produces and sells cement in Kazakhstan. The company also engages in the provision of consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. Steppe Cement Ltd. is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Cement Ltd. (STCM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Cement Ltd. (STCM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.