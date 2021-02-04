Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sterling Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $241.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24). Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 3.83%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBT. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,202,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 745,013 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

