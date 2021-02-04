stETH (STETH) Price Reaches $704.92 on Major Exchanges

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 4th. One stETH token can currently be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00053809 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00148708 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 90.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00098247 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00063081 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00238782 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00040271 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The official website for stETH is lido.fi.

Buying and Selling stETH

stETH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

