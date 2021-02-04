Steven Issa Sells 1,881 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) VP Steven Issa sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $42,228.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steven Issa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 5th, Steven Issa sold 1,451 shares of Customers Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $20,314.00.

NYSE CUBI opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The company has a market cap of $732.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 67.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 296.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 30.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 13,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

