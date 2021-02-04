Stipend (SPD) Trading Up 14.6% Over Last Week

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. During the last seven days, Stipend has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. Stipend has a market cap of $259,545.56 and approximately $1.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can now be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,616.66 or 1.00057498 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $415.99 or 0.01106495 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00024009 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.54 or 0.00299347 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.99 or 0.00204782 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002193 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001577 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00032688 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00035509 BTC.

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me.

Stipend can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

