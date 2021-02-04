Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFIX. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $77.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.68. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.35 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $490.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $1,318,228.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,501.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $142,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 377,935 shares of company stock valued at $22,512,865 in the last quarter. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

