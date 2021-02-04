Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,176 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,055% compared to the average volume of 275 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CEQP traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.29. 10,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,547. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25,000.00%.

CEQP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Crestwood Equity Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

