Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Radian Group Call Options (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,020 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,641% compared to the average daily volume of 54 call options.

Radian Group stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.86. 4,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,089. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $25.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average is $17.70.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $375.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.40 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Radian Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Radian Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 23,461 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 204,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 40,363 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 861.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 289,239 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,898,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RDN shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.