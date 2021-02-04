Stora Enso Oyj’s (SEOAY) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SEOAY. Zacks Investment Research cut Stora Enso Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Stora Enso Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $18.47 on Monday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, and Paper divisions. The company develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods; provides fiber-based board materials and corrugated packaging products and services for various applications.

