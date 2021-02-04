STR Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STRI) Short Interest Up 15.7% in January

STR Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STRI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of STRI stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.22. 265,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,131. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08. STR has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.

Get STR alerts:

STR Company Profile

STR Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a plastic and industrial materials research and development company in the United States, Spain, India, and China. The company designs, develops, and manufactures encapsulants that protect the embedded semiconductor circuits of solar panels for sale to solar module manufacturers; and multi-layer films for packaging applications, such as meat, fish, cheese, yogurt, fruit, cereals, snack foods, etc.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for STR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.