StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Acquires 409 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,644 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Visa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,409,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,478,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Visa by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,786,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,972 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,860,288,000 after purchasing an additional 682,741 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Visa by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,913,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in Visa by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,811,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $201.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.44. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $392.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

