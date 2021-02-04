Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,906,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,315 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,307,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,298,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 299.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 262,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 196,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4,577.8% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 122,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 119,618 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.39. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $45.64.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

