Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 36,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 357,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after acquiring an additional 14,257 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,467,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 997,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,028,000 after acquiring an additional 27,925 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $55.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.72. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

