Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $528,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2,815.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 20,493 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 175,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 81,204 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $11.32 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $14.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55.

