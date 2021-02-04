Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $680,000 Stock Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,606,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,540,000 after buying an additional 3,098,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,660 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 321.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,379,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,207,000 after purchasing an additional 102,193 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 3,572.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,207,000 after purchasing an additional 479,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 57,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $4,092,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,565,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 19,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $1,518,637.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,320,884.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,141 shares of company stock valued at $10,053,886. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FSLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Pritchard Capital lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $109.83 on Thursday. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.99 and a 200 day moving average of $88.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of -171.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

