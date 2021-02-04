Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $864,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 559,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,393,000 after buying an additional 362,305 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $30.27 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.87.

