Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,701 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,933,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.9% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 562,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,159,000 after purchasing an additional 41,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $80.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.52. The stock has a market cap of $124.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

