Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 642 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,000.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $3,813,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period.

Shares of VONE stock opened at $179.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.26. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $99.51 and a fifty-two week high of $181.24.

