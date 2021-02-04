Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 889 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,006,767,000 after acquiring an additional 245,078 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 485,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 373,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,309,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 287,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $403.69 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $419.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,505 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.02, for a total transaction of $14,537,560.10. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 3,627 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.48, for a total value of $1,303,833.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,973,699.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,824,811. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

