Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective (up previously from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,477.15.

CMG stock opened at $1,499.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,422.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,299.48. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,553.55. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

