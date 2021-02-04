Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

CAT stock opened at $191.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.98. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $200.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,864 shares of company stock worth $3,541,892. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

