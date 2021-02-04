Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,657,000 after buying an additional 629,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,636,000 after buying an additional 268,059 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,870,000 after buying an additional 261,534 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5,877.0% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 217,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 213,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 335,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,370,000 after buying an additional 167,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.76.

ITW opened at $197.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $224.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.99.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

