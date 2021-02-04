Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 6,330 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $171.08 on Thursday. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $172.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.41 and its 200 day moving average is $123.88.

