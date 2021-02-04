Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,324 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.15% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QYLD. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at $103,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at $121,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000.

QYLD stock opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.33. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $24.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.84%. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

