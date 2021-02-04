Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 254 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.2% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $208.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.44. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.71.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.59, for a total value of $2,197,837.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,962.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

