Strs Ohio Acquires 453 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Getty Realty worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Getty Realty by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Getty Realty by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on GTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Getty Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $27.32 on Thursday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average is $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

