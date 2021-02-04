Strs Ohio Grows Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 7,592.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on POR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

NYSE:POR opened at $42.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $63.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.