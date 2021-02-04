Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 910.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,356,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,189,000 after buying an additional 77,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 26.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 599,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,317,000 after purchasing an additional 126,589 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 186,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at $29,536,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $276.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.52. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $300.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.59) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $131.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTN. William Blair cut Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $254.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.93.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

