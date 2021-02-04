Strs Ohio Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 425.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 28,308 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 270,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,109,000 after buying an additional 11,886 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $114,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,633.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 3,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $444,792.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,952,019. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,399 shares of company stock worth $11,404,163. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WTS opened at $123.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $131.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $383.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.67.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

