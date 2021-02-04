Strs Ohio Purchases 19,523 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,523 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Exelixis by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,767,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,295,000 after purchasing an additional 64,458 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 3,548,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,750,000 after acquiring an additional 273,913 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,395,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,951 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,395,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,578,000 after acquiring an additional 299,453 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

In other news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,004 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $740,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,004 shares of company stock valued at $6,247,464 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.01. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $231.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.40 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Exelixis’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.