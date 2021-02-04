Strs Ohio Purchases 209 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Strs Ohio grew its position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth $208,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $4,008,644.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,317.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $407,805.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $122.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.38. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $137.88.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $796.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.14 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRAH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.18.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

