Strs Ohio Purchases 51,166 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 1,289.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,134 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,166 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 86.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 60.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on BEN. Barclays boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.84.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.51. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $40,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

