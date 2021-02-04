Strs Ohio Purchases 5,545 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.5% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

NUS stock opened at $59.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.66. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $703.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 10,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $600,422.72. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 83,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,945,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $317,068.00. Insiders sold 58,593 shares of company stock worth $3,170,631 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

