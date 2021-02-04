Strs Ohio Reduces Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ITT by 23.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,960,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $473,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,089 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in ITT by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,842,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $167,826,000 after acquiring an additional 18,781 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ITT by 1.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,539,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $90,911,000 after acquiring an additional 20,077 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ITT by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,175,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,397,000 after acquiring an additional 50,843 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ITT by 123.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 778,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,976,000 after acquiring an additional 430,243 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,630.00. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ITT shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $78.19 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $82.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

