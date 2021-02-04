Strs Ohio Sells 8,228 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,228 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.15% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHC. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 74.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 3.05%.

Several research firms have commented on DHC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

