Studio Retail Group plc (STU.L) (LON:STU) Shares Gap Up to $286.00

Studio Retail Group plc (STU.L) (LON:STU)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $286.00, but opened at $299.00. Studio Retail Group plc (STU.L) shares last traded at $285.20, with a volume of 515 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 282.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 248.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.78. The company has a market cap of £247.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82.

Studio Retail Group plc (STU.L) Company Profile

Studio Retail Group plc operates as a digital value retailer in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Studio and Education. Its Studio segment engages in the sale of various products covering leisurewear, electrical, household, textile, bedding, furniture, nursery products, gifts, and greeting cards through a combination of direct marketing and online via the studio.co.uk and ace.co.uk Websites.

