Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) (LON:SUMO) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) (LON:SUMO) in a research note released on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 250 ($3.27).

LON:SUMO opened at GBX 368.34 ($4.81) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £623.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 336.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 255.44. Sumo Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 121.54 ($1.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 387.85 ($5.07).

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and provides video games in the United Kingdom, India, and Canada. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers creative and development services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, films, and visual effects.

