Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) Director Dean Connor Sells 14,147 Shares of Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) Director Dean Connor sold 14,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.79, for a total value of C$845,849.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,115,010.

Dean Connor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Dean Connor sold 14,238 shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.71, for a total value of C$807,436.98.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Dean Connor sold 28,106 shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.61, for a total value of C$1,619,186.66.

Shares of SLF opened at C$60.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 7,033.80 and a quick ratio of 6,615.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$58.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.34. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of C$35.43 and a 1-year high of C$66.44. The stock has a market cap of C$35.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$10.03 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.8949085 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$61.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$65.35.

About Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

