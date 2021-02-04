Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Stock Price Down 14%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares fell 14% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $1.04. 972,403,688 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 617,552,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 187.67% and a negative net margin of 415.89%. Research analysts expect that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDL. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Sundial Growers by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 326,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 183,619 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Sundial Growers by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26,250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Sundial Growers by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

