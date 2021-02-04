Sunoco LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.8255 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th.

Sunoco has a payout ratio of 87.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Sunoco to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.3%.

Get Sunoco alerts:

NYSE:SUN opened at $32.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.87. Sunoco has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $32.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,918.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.